Georgia baseball loses rubber game with Texas A&M 23-9

ATHENS – Georgia baseball pitched another rough Game Three and lost its first home series of the season to Texas A&M. The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (26-10, 9-6 SEC) had one run six-run inning, but the Aggies (22-13, 8-7) had two in addition to a ten-run ninth inning on a cool, dense Saturday night at Foley Field.

“We got a 9-6 lead going into the sixth inning and feeling pretty good about things,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “A bloop base hit, a base hit, and then a 2-0 count home run, and it’s 9-9. “The momentum shifted for them really quick, and we just didn’t have an answer for them in the last couple of innings.” Georgia returns to action for its second game against Clemson this season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Athens. It will then head to Tuscaloosa for a weekend series against No. 24-ranked Alabama at 6 p.m. on Friday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Bulldog fans in town for G-Day also had the chance to celebrate the World Series champion Atlanta Braves at Foley Field. The team’s World Series trophy and mascot, Blooper, visited the Classic City for the day. Neither the presence of the trophy nor Blooper’s luscious fur provided much help for UGA, though, as the Bulldogs gave up 14 hits and six walks in the seven-run loss. It was Georgia’s second time allowing at least 20 runs this season after its Game Three loss to Mississippi State earlier this season. The Bulldogs also dropped a Game Three against Kentucky 18-5.

Liam Sullivan started for the second time since his injury on March 13. Sullivan gave up six earned runs, all in the second inning, on five hits and two walks in four frames. The sophomore only gave up one hit in the other three innings. Hank Bearden surrendered nine hits and two walks for 10 earned runs in the ninth inning. Davis Rokose was a small bright spot in an otherwise forgettable night for UGA. The lefthander yielded no hits and a walk for an earned run in two innings. Rokose, who entered the series with an 11.75 ERA, allowed just one hit, one walk, and one run in three innings this weekend. “His role is going to expand, obviously,” Stricklin said. “If you’re going to go out there and get outs, there’s opportunities for you, and Davis had a few rough outings early on, but his last three have been positive, so he’s going to get the ball more often.” Corey Collins was the best news for the Bulldogs at the plate. The sophomore was 2-for-5 hitting with four RBI and a run.

Texas A&M scored eight of its runs on three swings, hitting a pair of three-run blasts with a two-run home run. Despite having some of the uglier losses in the conference, Georgia still holds the No. 4 RPI ranking in the country and the third-best record in the SEC. The Bulldogs also fully expect to have their ace, Jonathan Cannon, back for Friday’s game against Alabama. “When you play 27 innings a weekend and you’re relying on seven or eight going to one guy and those seven or eight are gone, that’s a challenge and it stretches you a little bit,” Stricklin said of Cannon, who is Georgia’s only starting pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA. “He threw a bullpen today and felt great and was playing catch at 93 miles and hour.”

UGA News