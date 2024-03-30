KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corey Collins scorching-hot SEC hitting streak started with a call from Wes Johnson last June.

So what were those magic words that have ultimately led up to Collins to hitting .650 with 8 home runs and 19 RBIs over the past five games?

“My biggest thing, my number one rule is I don’t get upset unless you’re not believing in yourself,” Johnson said,

“I want belief in yourself … I think Corey liked to hear that — that we coach off the positives.”

The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (22-4, 4-3 SEC) certainly have plenty of those to build off after demolishing No. 5 Tennessee by a 16-2 count on Friday night.

It was the first time in the Vols’ history they had been run-ruled, and Collins had much to do with that, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, 6 RBIs and two walks.

This, despite being the first batter to face three different Tennessee pitchers as Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello scrambled to attempt to match wits with Johnson.

“My dad said since I was a little kid they always try to change pitchers on me, it’s Jedi Mind Tricks, nothing changes,” said Collins, a senior from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee. “Just trying to get the ball up and do damage, I’m just thinking of moving the runners and if the ball goes over the fence ... just do damage to help the team.

“This team has really come together, and we have so much depth, and we’ve seen guys ready to go off the bench and picking each other up, and that’s why we’re having success when they get in the game. I think our unity is a big thing.”

Georgia is likely to face an even more hostile crowd of more than 5,000 fans against at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in a 5 p.m. game that will be televised by the SEC Network.

“The scoreboard resets and we’ve got to come back (Saturday),” Collins said. “There’s always opportunities for success, and that’s what we realized today.”

The Bulldogs’ pitching depth has been somewhat suspect under first-year coach Johnson, but as Collins’ comments indicate, Georgia fans can rest assured the attitudes are not.

“It’s the outlook on consistency, we talk about it every single day, being consistent and looking to do things that are hard,” Collins explained, asked how UGA rebounded from getting swept at Kentucky to sweeping then-No. 8 Alabama last weekend.

“It’s one step at a time, one at-bat at a time — this game is hard, but we have to have a great outlook each and every day.”

Collins is one of 10 returning lettermen -- and three position starters, joining Charlie Condon and Fernando Gonzalez -- on a roster that also features 10 freshmen and 18 transfers.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said he hired Johnson because of his “old-school” ability to maintain strong player relations while also being at the cutting edge of analytics.

Johnson has proven just that, as his brilliant decision to move Collins to lead-off ahead of National Player of the Year candidate Charlie Condon has proven effective.

Indeed, and Collins has made the most of being in that position.

“Corey knows who is hitting behind him,” Johnson said, “and he knows when he gets behind in the count, they will give him that fastball, and he’s not missing it right now.”

Johnson, who had his team practice with crowd noise on Wednesday, said Georgia didn’t spend much time celebrating on Friday night.

The Bulldogs have won four of the past five meetings with Tennessee dating back to the 2022 season, something the Vols’ players have surely been reminded of by their head coach and fans after getting embarrassed Friday.

“We have to get back here and be ready to fight,” Johnson said. “They’re gonna come out (Saturday) and give us their best punch.”

Georgia baseball hitting leaders

Charlie Condon, .505, 17 HR, 37 RBI

Corey Collins, .442, 12 HR, 29 RBI

Paul Toetz, .396, 2 HR, 10 RBI

Hunter Henry, .349, 4 HR, 11 RBI

Slate Alford, .339, 8 HR, 32 RBI