Georgia sports round-up: Baseball starts season against Evansville

Baseball season is officially back in Athens, as the Georgia baseball season starts on Friday.

The Bulldogs will be hosting the Evansville Purple Aces for a four-game series at Foley Field. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East by the SEC head baseball coaches. Florida was picked to win the SEC East, getting 13 of 14 first-place votes. The Gators were also picked to win the league as a whole.

Georgia must replace two of its top-line starters as Cole Wilcox and Emerson Hancock were both taken in the 2020 MLB Draft. The Bulldogs will begin SEC play on March 19 when they host Tennessee.

Georgia softball goes 2-1 on opening weekend

The Georgia softball team got its season started this past weekend, with the Bulldogs winning two out of their three contests.

Georgia split two games with South Alabama on Friday, with the Bulldogs winning the first game 8-3 before falling 9-8 in the second.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs bounced back to beat Virginia 5-2. Georgia’s game on Sunday against the visiting Cavaliers was rained out.

Georgia is set to host another tournament this weekend, as the Bulldogs welcome Kent State, Longwood and Florida A&M to Jack Turner Stadium. The Bulldogs take on Kent State on Friday.

Georgia women’s basketball continues winning ways

The Georgia women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with an 82-64 road win over Missouri. With the win, the Bulldogs are now 16-4 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.

Senior guard Gabby Connally hit six 3-pointers as she led the way with 29 points in the win. That mark tied her season-high, as she scored 29 points against Oklahoma earlier this season.

The Bulldogs also got double-doubles from Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti in the win.

“Once we started communicating and protecting the 3-point line, we were able to make a run,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “Gabby [Connally] said it, you can’t trade threes for twos with them and that’s what we let them do in the first quarter. Once we took away the 3-point line, we were able to fight our way back into the game.”

Georgia will get some rest before its next game as the game against Vanderbilt was canceled. The Bulldogs will welcome Tennessee to Athens on Sunday. The game is set for a noon tip and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Georgia beat Tennessee 67-66 earlier this season.

