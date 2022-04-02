Georgia baseball swamps Gators 6-1 for series win, aims for sweep Saturday

The vaunted righthander was true to his namesake, pitching six scoreless innings with just five hits. Cannon iced his performance in the sixth inning, when he escaped a bases-loaded, no outs jam.

Georgia baseball ace Jonathan Cannon continued his stellar season and led the way to a 6-1 defeat of Florida before a packed Friday night crowd at Foley Field.

Jack Gowen pitched the final three innings of the win, surrendering three hits, a home run, and a walk from an earned run.

The Bulldogs grabbed three more runs in the eighth inning, two of which came off a Gonzalez double.

Harber led the way for UGA at the plate, hitting 2 for 4 with three RBI, a double, and a walk.

Georgia will look to sweep Florida at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Foley Field. It would be Georgia’s first SEC sweep of the season, and its first sweep of Florida since 2019.