Georgia sports roundup: Baseball to begin season in top 10, Gymnastics posts season-best effort
The Georgia Bulldogs figure to have one of the top baseball teams in the country this season, a year after posting a 46-17 record and 21-9 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs ended the season as a national seed for the NCAA Tournament but lost twice to Florida State in the regionals.
Georgia was ranked No. 7 by Baseball America to open the 2020 season, with only Vanderbilt at No. 1 and Florida at No. 4 having higher rankings among SEC teams. Vanderbilt is the defending national champion. Georgia was ranked No. 5 by D1baseball in its preseason rankings.
