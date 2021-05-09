Josh McAllister stars as Georgia baseball topples No. 1-ranked Arkansas

The teams meet at 3 o’clock today with UGA looking to repeat the magic of a month ago, when it took two of three from then-No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Josh McAllister and the Georgia baseball team put on a show Saturday night taking down No. 1-ranked Arkansas 7-3.

RELATED: Georgia baseball hammers so-called ‘Vandy Boys’ 9-1, takes series

Georgia baseball reminded everyone on Saturday night that it’s a program that can not be counted out this season.

The Bulldogs (28-17, 11-12) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Razorbacks (35-9, 16-7) before an SEC Network television audience and a season-high crowd of 7,645 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

McAllister, a junior Cumming who attended Lambert High School, ignited Georgia with a solo home run in the first inning. McAllister scored the tying run in the fifth inning after reaching on a bunt single and then helped push Oconee County’s Cole Tate across the plate in the ninth when he was hit by a pitch.

Cole Tate was 3-for-3 at the plate on the night and scored three runs for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, McAllister turned in one of the most incredible diving catches of the season in the sixth inning. It was captured by the SEC Network cameras and featured on social media.