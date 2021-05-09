Josh McAllister stars as Georgia baseball topples No. 1-ranked Arkansas

Georgia baseball catcher Fernando Gonzalez tries to makes a play at home play on Arkansas' Zack Gregory.
Walt Beazley, University of Arkansas
Josh McAllister and the Georgia baseball team put on a show Saturday night taking down No. 1-ranked Arkansas 7-3.

The teams meet at 3 o’clock today with UGA looking to repeat the magic of a month ago, when it took two of three from then-No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Georgia baseball reminded everyone on Saturday night that it’s a program that can not be counted out this season.

The Bulldogs (28-17, 11-12) rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Razorbacks (35-9, 16-7) before an SEC Network television audience and a season-high crowd of 7,645 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

McAllister, a junior Cumming who attended Lambert High School, ignited Georgia with a solo home run in the first inning. McAllister scored the tying run in the fifth inning after reaching on a bunt single and then helped push Oconee County’s Cole Tate across the plate in the ninth when he was hit by a pitch.

Cole Tate was 3-for-3 at the plate on the night and scored three runs for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, McAllister turned in one of the most incredible diving catches of the season in the sixth inning. It was captured by the SEC Network cameras and featured on social media.

Georgia baseball reliever Jaden Woods pitched four innings of scoreless relief against No. 1-ranked Arkansas in a 7-3 win on May 8 in Fayetteville, Ark., Walt Beazley photo.
Walt Beazley, University of Arkansas

Harris didn’t allow a hit in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings.

“Jaden Woods was a huge key to the game of settling things down,” Stricklin said. “He comes in and we’re down 3-1, and he just settled things down and gave us a chance to win. And then Benny Harris did a great job of shutting it down.”

Georgia junior Josh McAllister played a starring role in the Bulldogs' 7-3 win at No. 1 Arkansas on May 8 at the plate and in the field. Walt Beazley photo.
Walt Beazley

