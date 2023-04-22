Georgia baseball shocks No. 5 Arkansas, looks for first SEC sweep on Saturday

ATHENS – Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said it three times in four minutes after his team’s win Thursday night. The exact verbiage varied, but his message remained clear: The Bulldogs are trending in the right direction.

Four Bulldogs all hit their fourth home runs of the season in the win. Wagner led the offense with his first career four-hit game. The sophomore finished 4-of-4 hitting with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein gave Georgia his best outing of the season. The lefthander pitched a season-high six shutout innings, surrendering three hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Will Pearson retired the ninth inning in order to the eruption of the Bulldog faithful. After an abysmal 1-8 start to conference play, Stricklin’s squad has certainly found something to build on. Georgia is 5-3 in its last eight SEC games, which have all been against top 10 competition. UGA’s relief pitchers have been much sharper during that span. The same bullpen that averaged over four runs per game through the first three weeks of SEC play has averaged under three runs since.

Goldstein’s emergence as Georgia’s No. 3 starter has also been key in the team’s revival. The lefthander, who struggled so much that he never pitched last season, has been excellent in the traditional Sunday starter role. Goldstein now boasts an ERA of 0.56 through three starts, all against top-40 scoring offenses. The same Razorbacks that took a 32-game home run streak into this week are yet to homer in Athens. Of course, Georgia still has plenty of work ahead to atone for the first half of its season. The Bulldogs need to start by ensuring a top-12 finish in the conference to earn a spot in the SEC Tournament. The SEC stands very top-heavy. Five of the six teams with winning conference records have at least 10 wins, while every other team entered the weekend with a losing record. UGA was one of five SEC teams to enter Friday with five wins. The Bulldogs, who started the day in 13th place, could finish it as high as No. 10 if Missouri loses to Alabama and Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt.

Although finishing at least .500 in SEC action is certainly desired, the Bulldogs might not need 15 wins to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee might offer the Bulldogs some leeway, considering the rigor of UGA’s schedule combined with its impressive nonconference resume. After all, Georgia will have faced five of the top six teams in the country and No. 13 Kentucky by season’s end. A 15-15 finish was plenty strong enough for Georgia last season. The Bulldogs were granted a No. 2 seed in the tournament with no top-10 series wins. UGA already has two of those this season and a series win over Georgia Tech, something it missed in 2022. These things only matter so much if Georgia does not keep beating SEC opponents. A respectable conference record is vital to a postseason resume.

A sweep of the SEC West’s top team on Saturday would make for a stellar start.

UGA News