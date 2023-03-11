Georgia baseball hitters show versatility, thump Charleston Southern 18-9
ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s prolific lineup took a new approach to a familiar destination in its 18-9 beatdown of Charleston Southern.
The Bulldogs (11-3), typically known for bashing extra-base hits, modified to a ‘small ball’ brand early in a Friday night win at Foley Field.
Every starter got a hit in the win.
The Bulldogs aim to win the series and sweep Charleston Southern in Saturday’s doubleheader. Game One of the doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m.
UGA’s hitters have certainly established themselves as explosive this season. Georgia, despite having the 32nd-most hits in the country, entered Friday with the ninth-most home runs (29).
Charlie Condon, Parks Harber, Corey Collins, Cole Wagner and Tate make up a thunderous middle of the batting order. They have combined for 20 of UGA’s 32 homers this season.
The versatility of Georgia’s lineup could prove to be crucial when SEC action begins next week. The Bulldogs’ bats might need to cover for a pitching staff with five freshman relievers and several veterans changing roles.
One such veteran is junior Jaden Woods. The Warner Robins product transitioned from the bullpen, where he spent his first two seasons, to starting Friday nights for UGA.
Woods pitched 4.2 innings and allowed just three hits and three walks for one earned run. The lefthander fanned eight Buccaneers in the win.
Freshman reliever Blake Gillespie had his best performance of the season in relief of Woods, offering 1.1 hitless innings with a strikeout and a walk.
Georgia opens SEC play by hosting No. 20 South Carolina on March 17.
