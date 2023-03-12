Red-hot Georgia baseball fizzles in series finale, splits doubleheader with Charleston Southern

ATHENS – Georgia baseball looked unbeatable through two games before fizzling out on both sides of the ball in Game Three. The Bulldogs (12-4) were unable to sweep a struggling Charleston Southern team, splitting a Saturday doubleheader with a 15-0 win and a 5-4 loss.

UGA took the series opener from the Buccaneers (6-10) by an 18-9 count Friday night. RELATED: Georgia baseball hitters show versatility, thump Charleston Southern 18-9 Georgia got on top of Charleston Southern early in Game Two, grabbing a 12-0 lead thanks to three homers from Connor Tate by the end of the third inning. The trio of home runs kickstarted scoring in the first, second and third innings of the game. The Bulldogs, who trailed 5-2 in the fifth inning of Game Three, cut the Buccaneer lead to 5-4 in the ninth inning. UGA had Tate at the plate with a runner on and two outs, but the powerful outfielder had no magic left, flying out to right field. Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods were excellent in the series’ first two games.

Sullivan pitched five hitless innings with six strikeouts and a walk in Saturday’s first game. Woods allowed an earned run off three hits and three walks in 4.2 innings, striking out eight. Both pitchers have allowed just one earned run in their last three starts. Georgia’s No. 3 starter remains a murkier subject. Nolan Crisp struggled for the third time in as many starts on Saturday, giving up four earned runs off three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The junior has surrendered nine earned runs in his last three starts, never going longer than four innings. Georgia’s bats also went cold in Game Three after a red-hot Game Two. The Bulldogs had 16 hits for 15 runs to start Saturday but had just nine hits for four runs in the series finale. Tate led the team with a monstrous series that featured four home runs.

He also extended his hitting streak to 21 games, dating back to last season. The longest hitting streak in program history is 26 games. Falling off in series finales is becoming a habit for the Bulldogs, who have dropped their last three. Georgia lost a frustrating 12-11 decision to Princeton before falling 4-1 against Georgia Tech last Sunday. To be fair, Saturday was the last leg of a labor-intensive stretch of games for the Bulldogs. UGA has played eight games in as many days in five different stadiums. Georgia coach Scott Stricklin did get an incredible outing from freshman reliever Matthew Hoskins in Game Three. The righthander from Duluth allowed a hit and no runs in 2.2 innings of work, striking out five. The Bulldogs are averaging over 10.6 runs per game this season. The Georgia offense that consistently crushes baseballs will need to show up if it wants to compete in a talent-stacked SEC slate. UGA will face seven top 25 teams in conference play, six of which are ranked in the top 10.

That starts with No. 20 South Carolina next weekend. The Gamecocks (15-1) boast a deep arsenal of veteran pitching talent. Outcomes against non-top 10 teams in South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky and Missouri could go a long way in deciding Georgia’s NCAA Tournament destiny. A fast start will be key for the Bulldogs, as they face the Gamecocks, Auburn and the Wildcats in the first four weeks of SEC play. In order, UGA will face No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 3 Tennessee, Missouri, and No. 1 LSU the rest of the way. The Bulldogs have one more nonconference game against No. 3-ranked RPI team Wofford before their SEC opener. Georgia will face the Terriers (14-1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Foley Field.

