Georgia sports round-up: 2 Baseball Bulldogs named preseason All-Americans

Georgia baseball figures to have one of the top teams in the country this upcoming season, as the Bulldogs are a fixture in the top-10 polls in just about every preseason poll. And a big reason for that is because of Georgia’s pair of aces in pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox. Hancock is entering is junior season after going 8-3 with 1.99 ERA as a sophomore, while Wilcox earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC squad after working out of the bullpen and making the occasional start.

Like the Georgia team, those two both enter the season with great expectations. Both pitchers were named to the Baseball America Preseason All-Americans. Hancock was named to the first team, while Wilcox earned a spot on the third team. Baseball America also declared that Hancock has the best change-up in the country and added that there is the expectation Hancock will be the first pitcher taken in the 2020 MLB Draft. The Bulldogs open the season on Feb. 14, when they host the Richmond Spiders for a three-game series. Georgia Women’s Tennis earns win over Notre Dame The Georgia Women’s tennis team came away with a 5-2 victory over Notre Dame in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The win means Georgia will advance to ITA Indoor National Championships. The No. 3 Bulldogs won the event last season, giving them the indoor national title in the process. Against the Fighting Irish, the Bulldogs got off to a quick start thanks to winning the doubles point behind two 6-0 victories. In the singles portion, Georgia earned wins from No. 17 Katarina Jokic, No. 19 Lea Ma, No. 56 Meg Kowalski and Elena Christofi. Georgia also picked up a 7-0 win over Michigan State on Saturday, giving it a 2-0 record on the season.

UGA News