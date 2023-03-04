Georgia baseball swats Georgia Tech 7-2 in Game One win

The Bulldogs (6-2) whacked the Yellow Jackets (9-1) early and often to take a 7-2 late-night win.

ATHENS – Georgia baseball dominated Georgia Tech and defended a saturated Foley Field in Game One of the Spring Baseball Classic.

Seven of Georgia’s 10 conference opponents are ranked in the top 25, five of which will be in the season’s last six weeks.

UGA entered the weekend ranked No. 20 in the RPI, one spot ahead of Tech.

Recent Georgia-Georgia Tech history has shown the power that head-to-head victories can have over RPI, though.

The Bulldogs, who had a higher RPI ranking than the Yellow Jackets and ended the season with the same record, were excluded from the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech was named a No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional.

Starting Pitchers

Game 2 Saturday at 2 pm: Liam Sullivan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA