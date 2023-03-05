Georgia baseball settles for series win, drops Game Three 4-1 to Georgia Tech

LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia baseball could not cap its series win over Georgia Tech with a sweep, falling 4-1 in the final game of the Spring Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs (8-3) could not get rolling offensively in an impromptu bullpen game at a sunny Coolray Field full of fans from both teams.

UGA coach Scott Stricklin said his team would have to be perfect after Saturday’s win, as Tech (10-2) was yet to throw its top three relief pitchers. Stricklin’s team created a few scoring chances but was far from perfect. The Yellow Jackets’ top arms were quick to stifle opportunities. Georgia Tech stranded two of Georgia’s three runners in scoring position. Stricklin did get an encouraging performance from his bullpen after pulling starting pitcher Nolan Crisp early. Crisp, who surrendered two earned runs in as many innings, let seven Bulldog relievers finish the afternoon. Georgia’s bullpen combined to allow one earned run on a hit and seven walks with 13 strikeouts. Freshman righthander Matthew Hoskins led the group with five strikeouts and no hits in 2.0 innings of work.

Connor Tate finished up an impressive series with one of UGA’s four hits. He finished the weekend 6-for-11 hitting with a pair of doubles, three walks and three RBI. The neutral site game ended a three-game weekend series with the first two games being played on the schools’ campuses. The Bulldogs took Game One in Athens 7-2 and clinched the series with a 16-6 win on Saturday in Atlanta. UGA is back in action against Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. The two teams will face off again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Georgia Southern.

