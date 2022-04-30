Georgia baseball falls to LSU 6-2, looks to even series with Cannon pitching on Saturday

Georgia baseball had plenty of opportunities to take control of Game One against LSU but failed to execute, both on offense and defense. “We had really good at bats to put us in position to do some damage,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had the bases loaded twice, we had second and third one time, and they won those battles. You have to tip your hat to their pitchers.”

The No. 22-ranked Tigers (28-13, 11-8) seemed to win almost every high-stakes moment against the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (29-13, 11-8 SEC) on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. Georgia will have ace Jonathan Cannon, whose 1.55 ERA leads the SEC, on the mound for Game Two at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge. UGA put runners on base early but could not drive them in, leaving the bases loaded twice. Back-to-back Georgia strikeouts in the top of the first inning with loaded bases gave LSU an early momentum boost that rarely faltered. Corey Collins lined out to second base with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth to come up empty-handed again. The Bulldogs were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on the night. They had seven hits in the first four innings before the Tigers limited them to just two more hits for the rest of the game. UGA’s pitching staff squandered opportunities in the loss, as well. Four of LSU’s six runs came from a pair of two-run homers with two strikes and two outs. The Tigers also hit a solo home run with two outs in the seventh.

Nolan Crisp started his fifth SEC game this season and gave up six hits and a walk for five earned runs in 3.1 innings. Luke Wagner pitched well in relief, allowing two hits and a walk for an earned run with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. The good news for Georgia is that star relievers Jaden Woods and Jack Gowen are both unused going into Saturday. Games Two and Three of this weekend could prove to be especially important for UGA, who faces powerhouse Vanderbilt and No. 1-ranked Tennessee in the two weekends following. A statement top 25 series win on the road would compensate for some potential losses in the last few weeks of the regular season. Connor Tate continued to lead Georgia at the plate. The powerful left fielder was 1-for-3 hitting a home run, two RBI, a run, and two walks. Tate’s two-run blast in the top of the third provided Georgia’s only runs.

