Georgia baseball to face Wofford after opening series sweep

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) play Wofford (2-1) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Foley Field after a weekend series sweep of Albany to start 2022.

Georgia baseball is off to a strong start and will look to keep its bats hot in its first midweek matchup of the season.

UGA batted .300 in the Albany series and hit six home runs in the series, beating the Great Danes by a combined score of 18-9.

Graduate shortstop Cole Tate leads Georgia offensively, batting .462 with a home run and 2 RBI. Tate highlighted the series with a walkoff single that scored his brother, Conner, Saturday.

The Terriers are coming off a weekend series win against George Mason, where they scored at least 10 runs in every game. The reigning Southern Conference champions also allowed 11 runs Friday and 13 more on Sunday.

Redshirt freshman Garrett Brown will start on the mound for Georgia in his 2022 debut. The right-hander missed all of 2021 due to an elbow injury that required surgery. The 6-foot-7 Manchester product finished 2020 with a 1-2 record and a 4.96 ERA in 16.1 innings.

Matthew Marchal, who pitched in Wofford’s loss Friday, will be back on the mound Tuesday night. The right-handed junior allowed 6 hits and 4 earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.