Veteran Georgia baseball team looking to bolster national resume at LSU

Known for its electric crowds, “The Box” can be a hostile place for away teams, especially teams lacking experience. UGA coach Scott Stricklin experienced that in 2017 when his team, led by a talented freshman class, was swept.

Georgia baseball, loaded with veteran skill, will head to the infamous Alex Box Stadium for a pivotal weekend series with LSU.

Stricklin likes his chances more this time around, though, as the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7) boast a roster with more seniors than a Tuesday night bingo game. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Baton Rouge.

“The thing that I’ll say about our team is that we have so many older players that that stuff really doesn’t faze them,” Stricklin said. “These guys have grown up watching games on TV and seeing a lot of games at The Box. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a great crowd, they’ve got a very good team.

“So, it’s going to be a challenge, but having older guys helps just because they don’t get that kind of deer in the headlights thing going.”

It is the start of the beefiest three-week stretch of Georgia’s season. After playing the No. 22-ranked Tigers, UGA hosts Vanderbilt before facing No. 1-ranked Tennessee in Knoxville.

That is what makes the LSU series so important for the Bulldogs as they build their resume in hopes of hosting an NCAA Regional. A top 25 win in one of the toughest SEC venues holds a lot of national weight and would further strengthen Georgia’s No. 4 RPI ranking.

It would also take some pressure off UGA in the following weeks. Much like winning Game One of a series, if the Bulldogs can top the Tigers this weekend, they can afford to struggle a bit more in the weekends to come and keep their NCAA Regional dreams on the table.