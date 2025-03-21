ATHENS – Georgia fans frustrated with the last 24 hours of football and basketball can turn their hopes to the baseball diamond on Friday.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (21-2, 2-1 SEC) are looking to silence No. 13 Florida’s Condron Family Ballpark with an improbable series win this weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m. (Stream: SEC Network+).

UGA is higher ranked entering the series, but the Gators (18-5, 0-3) are not a team to overlook. Georgia coach Wes Johnson, heralded for his pitching knowledge, heaped praises on Florida’s pitching on Wednesday.

“They’ll probably be the deepest staff we see all year, from top to bottom,” Johnson said. “There is a team or two that may have a couple front-line starters that are equal or a tick better, but not top to bottom. You’re going to see 95 (miles per hour) to 98 all weekend, every guy they bring in.”

The Gators will be without one of their top starters in Liam Peterson, according to a report from Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner. Peterson has amassed a 2.16 ERA in 25 innings pitched this season, striking out 42 hitters with nine walks.

Georgia has its fair share of high-velocity pitchers, as well, though the Bulldogs’ staff has had a much rougher start to the season. That included last weekend’s SEC-opening series win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs allowed 26 earned runs on 20 walks, 12 hit-by-pitches, 27 hits and five home runs. The high-scoring series prompted a strong response from Johnson, who said he spent much of the past week correcting his pitching staff.

“You just get back on to the game now, you’re throwing bullpens, you’re getting into sequences, helping them remember why they’re good, helping them remember where they get outs,” Johnson said. “So, it’s been productive this week. We’ll see if it translates to the weekend.”

That focus on self-belief is a staple of the Wes Johnson culture. It was harped on constantly last season and has been mentioned by several players in 2025.

Johnson believes his team has plenty of talent and depth to compete in the SEC, but very few of his pitchers have extensive SEC experience. Many of Georgia’s veteran transfer pitchers faced the first SEC team of their careers last weekend.

“So the challenge is gonna be, can we just slow the game down enough, go in and play clean baseball, and can our pitching staff get us off to a good start?” Johnson said. “And if they can, we’ll be in every game with a chance to win.”

All of those veteran transfers will have another new experience in Georgia’s first SEC road series this weekend. Shortstop Kolby Branch, who transferred from Baylor to Georgia last season, shared Johnson’s advice for how the Bulldogs should approach a hostile conference environment.

“Just make that field your home field, and Wes talked about that, and how we go in there and don’t be looking around at the crowds, don’t be treating it like it’s an away series, it’s a home series,” Branch said. “You go take advantage of every opportunity and go play like you’re playing at Foley.”

Branch and Johnson both described the week as restful for a Bulldog team that played the most games of anyone in the SEC through five weeks. Georgia played 23 games in 30 days by the time the Kentucky series was over.

UGA’s offense certainly did its fair share of work during that span. The Bulldog batters entered the weekend with a Division I-leading total of 57 home runs.

Georgia is also third in the country in runs (229) and ninth in the country in hits (243). Johnson would love to lean on another strong outing from his well-rested offense against the Gators.

“I thought Monday was really good to get our legs back underneath us, we’ve been playing a lot of baseball,” Johnson said. “Yesterday we came out, and we didn’t do a team practice. We let the hitters just come in, go through a complete hitting rotation, take a few ground balls, and then we moved on. We’ll do the same thing today, and then when we get to Florida, it’ll be really team defense-oriented.”

Johnson plans to pitch veteran Charlie Goldstein to open game one. Goldstein is by far the most experienced SEC starter on Johnson’s roster, but the graduate transfer likely won’t pitch long as he is still recovering from elbow surgery.

Johnson also made an interesting – yet understandable – switch for his Saturday starter. Preseason All-American reliever Brian Curley will make his first start as a Bulldog in game two, slated to start at noon and televised on SEC Network.

Georgia has not named a starter for Sunday’s series finale.

Expected Starter Matchups: Georgia-Florida

Friday: LHP Charlie Goldstein (7.36 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan King (0.81 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Brian Curley (3.29 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Jake Clemente (4.24 ERA)