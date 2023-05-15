Georgia baseball strikes out in Missouri, postseason hopes take major hit

Missouri finished the series sweep at Taylor Field with a 5-4 victory, capitalizing on a ninth-inning shower to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Georgia baseball postseason hopes took another hit on Sunday when the Bulldogs suffered their second walk-off loss in as many days.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, that’s two games in a row we can’t shut them down late in the game,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said.

“We had too many uncompetitive at bats. We had opportunities to score after the rain delay. We had the bases loaded with one out and don’t score. Bottom line, we got beat this weekend.”

The Bulldogs (28-24, 10-17 SEC) could need to sweep No. 2-ranked LSU at Foley Field in Athens next week to get an NCAA tourney bid after entering the weekend series with the Tigers with a No. 28 RPI and wins in 9 of 14 games.

UGA has also yet to clinch a spot in the SEC tournament. Georgia, Missouri (30-20, 10-17) and Mississippi State (26-24, 8-19) are the three teams vying for the final two spots entering the final weekend.

The Bulldogs looked to be back on track for most all of the SEC Network televised game on Sunday.

Charlie Condon and Connor Tate hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give Georgia a 2-0 lead.