Georgia baseball’s main mission at the SEC Tournament was clear before the first pitch of a 9-1 elimination loss to LSU on Tuesday at the Hoover Met.

UGA coach Wes Johnson appeared to lean on his elite offense without using his top pitchers, the NCAA tournament 10 days away. The No. 11-ranked Bulldogs (39-15, 17-13 SEC) have likely done enough to secure a hosting spot in the first-round NCAA regional and were content with extended rest in Athens before the postseason.

Georgia, which entered the week with the No. 6 RPI as a projected No. 8 national seed per D1Baseball, will await its exact NCAA tournament seeding. UGA will know if a regional is coming to Athens for the first time since 2019 when the tournament’s selection show airs at noon on Monday, televised on ESPN2.

Johnson started Jarvis Evans on the mound, a scuffling sophomore who hasn’t pitched longer than three innings since April 11. Evans surrendered two earned runs in the first inning, leaving the bases loaded before his day ended with just one out.

LSU countered with one of its top arms in Gage Jump, who has started in every weekend series this season. The defending national champion Tigers (37-20, 13-17) rolled into Hoover in a more urgent situation, trying to separate themselves from four other 13-win SEC teams.

Jump was excellent, delivering 7.0 innings of one-run baseball. The redshirt sophomore allowed just four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts on 105 pitches.

Georgia relievers Christian Mracna and Daniel Padysak kept UGA in striking distance through the sixth inning. The UGA staff combined to allow nine earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks.

“There’s times in this game where you get beat, and then there’s times you let the other team win,” Johnson said. “I feel that’s where it is. I mean, we gave up 11 singles, we talked too many guys (and) we missed too many fastballs in the zone.”

The Georgia bats never seemed to wake up for the 10:30 a.m. start, stringing together just six hits with eight strikeouts.

The conservative pitching approach in the SEC tournament is not new for teams in Georgia’s position. Johnson explained the thought process after UGA’s final regular season game on Saturday.

“If you’re in a position where you don’t have to win those games, you’ve got to be careful on how fast you do reset your pitching based on what you’ve got the next week,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be in a regional somewhere, (and) you want to make sure that you’re putting yourself in the best position to be competitive in Game One of that whenever and wherever that is.”

LSU certainly looked like the more desperate team on Tuesday, making several acrobatic hit robberies in the massive outfield at the Hoover Met. The power-popping Bulldog lineup pushed LSU to the outfield wall several times but did not homer in the loss.

Still, Georgia’s offense severely underperformed compared to its recent outputs. It was UGA’s lowest-scoring game since April 5.

The Bulldogs did have several scoring opportunities. Fernando Gonzalez plated Georgia’s only run on an RBI single in the second inning, sparking some momentum with runners on first and second.

Kolby Branch and Corey Collins failed to keep the line moving, fouling out and striking out to stay behind LSU 3-1.

Georgia had just one hit from then until the eighth inning, when it put runners on first and second base with no outs. SEC Player of the Year Charlie Condon came to the plate, perhaps a late comeback push on deck.

Then Condon grounded a tailor-made double play to third baseman Tommy White, and suddenly UGA only had a runner on second with two outs. Condon finished the game 0-for-4 hitting, snapping a 24-game hit streak.

It was Georgia’s third-straight first-round exit in the conference tournament. UGA has one SEC tournament win since 2021.

The Bulldogs are on the bubble of a top-eight national seed, which would guarantee a super regional in Athens if they advanced. Georgia’s fate could be decided by how fellow fringe national seed contenders like Florida State, Virginia, NC State and Oregon State fare in their conference tournaments.