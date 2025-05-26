ATHENS — Georgia baseball has not been shy about its College World Series aspirations.

After all, the Bulldogs were just one game away from making their first trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., last year, and that was in Year One of coach Wes Johnson.

Year Two has been better in many respects, but the personality of the team has changed so much that neither Johnson nor his players are too much into comparing the Bulldogs’ team from last year to this year.

“I don’t think it’s fair to compare this year’s team and last year’s team,” said Harry Hunter, one of Georgia’s team captains.

“We hope to just continue to pay our best baseball down the stretch.”

The Bulldogs (42-15) have the No. 2 RPI ranking in the nation and will host an NCAA Regional later this week at Foley Field and a best-of-three Super Regional series should they advance out of that.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament pairings will be announced at noon on Monday (ESPN2/ESPNU), with UGA projected to be among the top eight teams.

Both Baseball America and D1 Baseball project the Bulldogs will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

If that is the case, and UGA wins its regional, it would next face the winner of the No. 12 national seed’s regional.

Baseball America projects the 12 seed to be Oregon, while D1 Baseball projects it to be Florida State.

It’s worth noting D1 Baseball projects Florida to be in the Seminoles regional, which could set up a rivalry series for Georgia should the Gators pull an upset.

UGA coach Wes Johnson just wants to see his team playing its best baseball, regardless of who the Bulldogs are facing.

Johnson, like Hunter, isn’t real big on comparisons.

But the second-year coach acknowledges there are some differences between this year’s team and last year’s team.

“The biggest difference is we can pitch a little better,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to figure out the offense piece.

“Good teams find a way to grind it out and get off some better swings than we did … .we’re going to have to figure that piece out.”

Georgia has had time to work on it, as the team practiced through the weekend after getting eliminated from the SEC baseball tournament last Wednesday.

The team will meet to watch the selection show on Monday.