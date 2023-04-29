Georgia baseball struggles in the clutch, looks to even Ole Miss series on Saturday

Georgia baseball’s hitters were anything but clutch in a 7-3 Game One loss at Ole Miss on Friday night. The Bulldogs (23-19, 7-12 SEC) were 2-of-15 hitting with runners in scoring position. They struck out 14 times in the loss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

Getting the ‘big hit’ is not a new issue for UGA. Coach Scott Stricklin addressed his team’s struggles on Tuesday after hitting 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in a 9-7 loss to Georgia State. “We had guys in scoring position all night long,” Stricklin said. “Had a chance to break it open a couple times. “Bottom line, we didn’t play well enough.” The Rebels (22-20, 4-15) are the only SEC team with no conference series wins. Georgia will look to keep Ole Miss off the board with a Game Two win at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Lefthander Charlie Goldstein aims to stay red-hot for the Bulldogs on the mound. Goldstein came out of the bullpen to be Georgia’s third weekend starter on April 9 and has not looked back. The redshirt sophomore has allowed one earned run in 16.1 innings of work.

The Bulldogs had particularly great scoring chances in the fifth and sixth innings on Friday. UGA had runners on first and second with no outs in the fifth before a double play and a groundout left it empty-handed. Georgia scored a run in the sixth but failed to take control of the game. Stricklin’s team loaded the bases with one out before another double play kept the score tied at 3-3. UGA missed ace Jaden Woods, day-to-day with arm fatigue, on Friday. Freshman Kolten Smith filled in for Woods and gave up two earned runs in three innings. The Bulldogs did get another strong outing from Luke Wagner. The lefthander limited Ole Miss to two earned runs from innings four through seven. The reliever eventually ran out of gas, though, and the Rebels took the 7-3 lead in the eighth.

Connor Tate led Georgia with its only multi-hit game. The 23-year-old hit 3 for 4 with a walk in the loss. The Bulldogs remain in the No. 11 spot in the SEC, one game behind Auburn (8-11) and 1.5 games behind Texas A&M (9-11). StatBroadcast , Dawgnation

