Georgia baseball faces Ole Miss on bubble of postseason conversation
ATHENS – Georgia baseball got a chance to breathe this week.
The Bulldogs (23-18, 7-11 SEC) have spent the last three weekends frantically trying to atone for a 1-9 start to conference play.
A series win over No. 15 Kentucky followed by a sweep of No. 7 Arkansas have pulled UGA to the bubble of postseason contention, changing the mood in the clubhouse.
“All of a sudden, the conversations have changed a little bit,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “You go from, ‘What can we salvage?’ to ‘Hey, what can we do?’
“We still have every opportunity to be a postseason team, and the way you do that is by continuing to win series.”
Stricklin’s team was included in D1Baseball’s Field of 64 Projections for the first time as a No. 3 seed and one of the “Last Five In.”
Georgia will look to build on its turnaround with a series win at SEC bottom feeder Ole Miss this weekend. The Bulldogs will try to win their first SEC road series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.
Of course, UGA is still far from where it wants to be. Stricklin’s team sits at the No. 11 spot in the SEC, barely good enough to make the conference tournament.
The Bulldogs are favored in an SEC series for the first time this season, making a 9-12 or 10-11 conference record by Sunday the likely possibility.
A series loss to the Rebels (21-20, 3-15) could deflate UGA’s resurgence, though, dropping it back out of postseason contention.
Ole Miss is the only SEC team without a conference series win. The Rebels will be looking to do what Georgia did three weeks ago: turn an upset series win into a win streak.
Ole Miss did it last season, turning a 6-12 start to SEC play into a 13-17 finish to sneak into the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels won their first College World Series 27 days later.
A series sweep would mathematically prevent Ole Miss from reaching 13 wins again, while a series loss would mean it would need to finish its SEC slate undefeated.
“I think they know it’s getting late, just like we talked about,” Stricklin said. “It’s getting late, and you’ve got to start doing something. For both teams, this is a priority to win this series.”
The Bulldogs will likely be without ace Jaden Woods, day-to-day with arm fatigue, for the second straight weekend. Freshman righthander Kolten Smith (2-1, 4.64 ERA) will fill in, looking to build on a strong start against Arkansas last Thursday.
Smith allowed two earned runs in four innings of work in a 6-5 win.
Lefthanders Charlie Goldstein (2-1, 4.64 ERA) and Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.37 ERA) will pitch Games Two and Three.
Goldstein has been a pleasant surprise for Georgia as a starter. The redshirt sophomore, who did not pitch last season, came out of the bullpen and served as UGA’s No. 3 starter against Kentucky on April 9.
Goldstein has not looked back through three starts, allowing an earned run in 16.1 innings of work against three of the top scoring offenses in the country.
