Georgia baseball faces Ole Miss on bubble of postseason conversation

The Bulldogs (23-18, 7-11 SEC) have spent the last three weekends frantically trying to atone for a 1-9 start to conference play.

A series win over No. 15 Kentucky followed by a sweep of No. 7 Arkansas have pulled UGA to the bubble of postseason contention, changing the mood in the clubhouse.

“All of a sudden, the conversations have changed a little bit,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “You go from, ‘What can we salvage?’ to ‘Hey, what can we do?’

“We still have every opportunity to be a postseason team, and the way you do that is by continuing to win series.”

Stricklin’s team was included in D1Baseball’s Field of 64 Projections for the first time as a No. 3 seed and one of the “Last Five In.”

Georgia will look to build on its turnaround with a series win at SEC bottom feeder Ole Miss this weekend. The Bulldogs will try to win their first SEC road series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

Of course, UGA is still far from where it wants to be. Stricklin’s team sits at the No. 11 spot in the SEC, barely good enough to make the conference tournament.