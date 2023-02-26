Georgia baseball bashes Princeton, wins weekend series 3-1

ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s bats rung all weekend through Foley Field, powering their way to a 3-1 series win over Princeton. The Bulldogs (5-2) bashed the Tiger (1-3) pitching staff all weekend, outscoring their opponent 44-24 with seven home runs.

UGA scored in 23 of the 31 innings it batted in. It won the first three games by scores of 12-5, 9-0, and 12-7 before losing Game Four 12-11. Parks Harber and Connor Tate spearheaded a monster series from the Georgia lineup. Harber, who has hit four home runs in his last six games, was 4-for-15 with two home runs and four RBI on the series. Tate was 8-for-13 with seven RBI and a home run of his own. Stricklin might have identified his top three starting pitchers. Veterans Jaden Woods, Liam Sullivan and Nolan Crisp all posted impressive performances against the Tigers. Woods and Sullivan both rebounded from forgettable outings against Jacksonville State last week. Woods notched 4.2 scoreless innings with one hit and Sullivan dealt seven hitless innings of his own.

Both pitchers notched a career-high 11 strikeouts this weekend. Crisp was sharp through four innings in his first start since sustaining a tricep injury in the final regular season series of 2022. The junior was aggressively efficient, getting 12 first pitch strikes in 16 batters faced. UGA’s pitching staff was far from perfect this weekend, but it has generally been better than its first effort of the season. The 8-5 opening day loss to Jacksonville State made for a visibly frustrated Stricklin. A wonky weekend slate with two rescheduled games stretched an inexperienced bullpen that, by the late innings of Game Four, could not contain the Princeton lineup. Georgia pitched a shutout in Saturday’s Game Two before winning both games on a much warmer Sunday afternoon. Stricklin’s offense has certainly looked unstoppable to this point, averaging over 9 runs per game. The Bulldog bats will see their first Power 5 test when they welcome bitter rival Georgia Tech to Athens at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets will renew their annual weekend series playing three games in three ballparks. Georgia will host Game One on Friday, Tech will host Game Two on Saturday and the teams will play Game Three at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday. UGA can bolster its postseason resume three weeks into the year with a series win over the Yellow Jackets, which it has not done since 2020. Georgia is back in action playing host to Presbyterian at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

