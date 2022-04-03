Georgia baseball beats Florida 14-8 to sweep series

It was Georgia’s second time sweeping Florida since 2019, which was the last time the teams played in Athens.

Georgia baseball rode an eight-run seventh inning en route to a 14-8 defeat and sweep of Florida on Saturday at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs (22-6, 6-3 SEC) trailed the Gators (18-10, 3-6) by four at the end of the fifth inning before mounting the comeback.

“We talk about toughness, and it showed today because it was like two different games as we got down [6-2] and then we came back late with an eight-run inning,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “Nolan Crisp was really good and gave us a solid start and we didn’t play well behind him. We made three errors, and then we were able to overcome it.”

The toughness Stricklin mentioned certainly showed, as all eight runs scored in the seventh inning were scored with two outs.

The Gators grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when a Garrett Blaylock error with two outs allowed two unearned runs to score. Jud Fabian hit a two-run homer in the next at-bat, adding two more unearned runs to Florida’s total.

The Bulldogs trailed 6-3 going into the seventh inning.

That was when Connor Tate got Georgia rolling with an RBI single to score Fernando Gonzalez. Cory Acton also scored on a throwing error from Florida’s Josh Rivera, cutting UGA’s deficit to 6-5.