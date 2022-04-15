Georgia baseball drops Game One to Texas A&M, 8-1

Georgia baseball scored a run in its first two at-bats before falling silent in its first SEC Game One loss. The Bulldogs had a chance to seize momentum with a big lead early, but Texas A&M starter Nathan Dettmer retired the next three batters with little resistance.

“We had our chance, I mean, within the first four pitches of the game, we score a run and they’ve made two errors,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We don’t move a runner over. It’s at least got to be 2-0 there.” Dettmer was dominant and efficient, holding the No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (25-9, 8-5 SEC) to five hits, no walks, and no earned runs in eight innings. The Aggies (21-12, 7-6) erupted for four runs in the fifth inning en route to a comfortable win on Thursday night at Foley Field. UGA will look to even the series with Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Friday night before Game Three on Saturday. Georgia’s offensive momentum did not appear to carry from its season-high 17-run performance against Kennesaw State Tuesday night. Limited to just seven hits with no walks, the Bulldogs only got multiple runners on base in the first and ninth innings. Anderson, who reached on a fielding error on the game’s first pitch, scored his team’s only run on a throwing error in the first inning. With no one out and a quick 1-0 lead, Georgia looked ready to extend its advantage. Corey Collins and Connor Tate struck out and Parks Harber grounded out to end the inning. Texas A&M tied the game with a solo home run in the next half inning.

Nolan Crisp was strong in his third start on the mound for Georgia. The junior, who pitched in place of injured ace Jonathan Cannon, yielded three hits and three walks for two earned runs in 4 innings. The Aggies scored most of their runs in the following frame. Garrett Brown, who relieved Crisp for his first bullpen action since February after, gave up four earned runs in 0.2 innings. Brown allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base with two-strike counts. After a 1-2 single and a walk, Dylan Rock hit a 1-2 three-run bomb to left field to take a 5-1 lead. Jack Moss then reached on a 3-2 single, advanced to third on a botched pickoff throw, and scored on an RBI single two pitches later. The Georgia staff struggled to find the strike zone all night. 89 of its 198 pitches were balls and Texas A&M walked 10 times. Cole Wagner led the way at the plate for UGA. The freshman was 3-of-4 hitting with three singles and a strikeout. Josh McAllister did serve as a bright spot for the Bulldog infield. McAllister, who replaced the injured Cole Tate at shortstop, flashed the leather with several defensive gems.

“It’s nothing new watching him make plays like that,” Stricklin said. “He just finds a way to make plays. He’s sneaky athletic.” Luke Wagner will start Game Two for Georgia. A reliever-turned-starter like Crisp, Wagner will try to rebound from a rocky outing where he allowed three earned runs in 1.2 innings last Saturday.

