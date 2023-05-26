Georgia parts ways with baseball coach Scott Stricklin after 10 seasons

Georgia announced on Friday that it would be parting ways with baseball coach Scott Stricklin. The Bulldogs went 29-27 this past season, Stricklin’s 10th in charge of the program.

“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” Brooks said. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”

Georgia’s season came to an end on Tuesday as the Bulldogs lost 9-0 in the first game of the SEC tournament. Georgia went 11-19 in SEC play this season and finished 12th in the conference.

During his 10 seasons running the program, Georgia went 299-236-1. In SEC play, the Bulldogs amassed a record of 121-146-1.

Stricklin reached the NCAA tournament three times. The Bulldogs hosted regionals in 2018 and 2019 but were unable to advance to the Super Regionals. Georgia made the NCAA tournament in 2022 but will almost certainly miss it this season. Stricklin’s best team likely would’ve been the 2020 team, but that season was canceled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

*More details will be added to this story