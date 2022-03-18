Georgia opens SEC vs. reigning national champ Mississippi State: ‘time for the real Dawgs to come out’

ATHENS — Georgia baseball redshirt senior Josh McAllister knows the narrative, and he and his teammates are ready to change it with defending national champion Mississippi State coming to Foley Field for a three-game set. “It gives us a chance to put our names on the map,” said McAllister, who has proven the epitome of a tough team leader by donning a mask to play the last week after taking a pitch to the face.

RELATED: UGA suffers stunning loss to Georgia Southern “State had their run, but it’s time for the real Dawgs to come out, especially the University to Georgia with a lot of homegrown kids on this team.” Georgia’s No. 18-ranked Bulldogs (14-3) will send staff ace Jonathan Cannon to the mound against the No. 24-ranked Maroon Bulldogs (11-7) in a 7 p.m. game (TV: SEC Network). The teams’ 2 p.m. game on Saturday in the cozy confines of Foley Field will also be televised by the SEC Network before the series concludes with a noon game on Sunday. “They have a quite a few guys back from the national championship team, they have depth, they are well-coached, they check all the boxes,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’ll have to play very well to win this series.” Cannon, a 6-foot-6 junior with a 97 mph fastball, understands the importance of cashing in on the momentum of the team’s current five-game win streak after the Dawgs dropped two of three in a high-profile series with Top 10-ranked rival Georgia Tech earlier this season.

“(Tech) was really the first test of the season for us, and I”d say we failed that test right away,” Cannon, who hails from Alpharetta, said. “But we learned a lot from it, and we’ve turned it around the last few games. “Our bats have come alive, and we’re pitching really well, so I think we’re in a good spot this weekend.” RELATED: Bulldogs dominate Tech to avoid series sweep Georgia coach Scott Stricklin has challenged his program to raise the bar this season from “good to great” at each turn after narrowly missing the NCAA tournament field in 2021. The three-game series with Mississippi State, presuming the Friday afternoon rainstorm subsides and it becomes on time as scheduled, presents the opportunity to make a statement. “The volume is going to be turned up this weekend, the crowds are bigger, the talent level in the other dugout is a little bit better,” Stricklin said. “It means a little bit more because now it’s going in the SEC standings.” Georgia-Mississippi State projected starters

Friday Jonathan Cannon (3-1, 2.39 ERA) Preston Johnson (2-0, 2.82 ERA) Saturday Luke Wagner (5-0, 0.73 ERA) Parker Stinnett (3-0, 3.57 ERA)

Sunday Garrett Brown (0-0, 5.40 ERA) Cade Smith (3-0, 2.05 ERA)

