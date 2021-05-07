Georgia baseball digs in for pivotal road stretch, opens at Arkansas

ATHENS — Georgia baseball travels to No. 1-ranked Arkansas hoping to recreate the near-flawless style of play the Bulldogs used to take two of three from then-top-ranked Vanderbilt a few weekends ago.

The Bulldogs (27-16, 10-11 SEC) play a three-game series against the Razorbacks (34-8, 15-6) beginning at 7:32 PM on Friday.

“We believe we can go in there and win, and that’s the only way you can think,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said.

“It’s very similar to where we were about a month ago going up to Nashville. It’s us against the world. We’ll have to play very good baseball to win a series.”

Stricklin believes the Bulldogs have not played clean baseball as of late, dropping the last two games of the series to Auburn after stranding a combined 16 runners on base in those games.

“We’ve got to do the little things, and move runners, and execute, and get guys in from third base,” Stricklin said. “If you don’t do the little things in this league, you’re going to get beat.”

There is precedent to be optimistic about Georgia’s chances.