Georgia baseball fights to stay alive in SEC tourney elimination tilt with Ole Miss

Georgia baseball looks to bounce back and keep its run in the SEC tournament alive against Ole Miss today at 2 p.m. at the Hoover Met (TV: SEC Network). “We’ve got Liam Sullivan ready to go,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “The bullpen is going to be in pretty good shape. We’ll be ready to compete (Thursday) whoever we play. I know our guys will turn the page and be ready to go.”

For the fourth time in eight days, Georgia (31-24) plays Ole Miss (39-18) with a chance to turn the page on its rough loss to Arkansas in Wednesday’s game at the SEC tourney. RELATED: Razorbacks score big on Georgia, knock Bulldogs into loser’s bracket The Bulldogs dropped the season series against Ole Miss 2-1 last weekend. Ole Miss ace Doug Nikhazy, who won the series opener over Georgia, pitched for the Rebels on Tuesday and will not be available for today’s game. The Bulldogs won game three of the series over Ole Miss last Saturday, 13-2, after dropping Game Two in the series 8-5 (11 inning) last Saturday. UGA will start freshman Liam Sullivan today.

Sullivan was the presumed starter for Wednesday’s affair against top-ranked Arkansas, but Stricklin pulled Sullivan back to get the young arm an extra day of rest. “We wanted to make sure that he’s 100 percent,” Stricklin said. “We knew we had two games left when we won last night, and we wanted Liam to be 100 percent. He’ll be 100 percent ready to go tomorrow.” Sullivan has been a much-needed boom to a depleted Georgia starting pitching rotation. Sullivan has covered 20.1 innings over his last four starts, allowing five runs while striking out 29. In his last appearance against Ole Miss, Sullivan threw 5.1 innings of three hit, one run baseball in what was his most recent outing. Georgia is looking to move on quickly from an 11-2 loss against No. 1 Arkansas. “I think the guys will respond,” Stricklin said. “After the game, they were ready to go. They’re ticked off. They should be. We all are. They’ve got to turn the page and get ready to go.”

The winner of this game continues onto the fourth round of the SEC tournament, playing at either 4:30 or 7:00 PM EST on Friday. The loser is eliminated.

