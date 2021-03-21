Georgia baseball beats No. 10 Tennessee in walk-off win

The Georgia baseball team picked up its first SEC win of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as a two-out, two-run single by Cole Tate gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 win over visiting No. 10 Tennessee.

The Bulldogs (14-4, 1-1) entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3. Riley King reached on a single and Chaney Rogers got on thanks to a throwing error on a sac bunt. After Tennesee got one out, Tate came up in the clutch with the game-winning base hit.

“Every time I go up to the plate, I look at my bat, take a deep breath and calm down,” Tate said. “Just get as calm as possible and not do too much at the plate. So then I just try and stay relaxed.”

Georgia fell behind almost immediately as Tennessee scored two runs in the opening inning off starter Ryan Webb. But the Georgia ace got in a grove after the opening-inning struggles, as he did not surrender another run while striking out eight in 4.2 innings for Georgia. Reliever Ben Harris earned the win as he struck out four in two innings of shutout ball.

The Bulldogs will look to earn the series win on Sunday as Tennessee took the first game 11-6. Georgia is without head coach Scott Stricklin, as he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday’s game. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1:02 p.m. at Foley Field.