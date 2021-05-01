Georgia baseball looks to bounce back, win series win over Auburn
ATHENS — The No. 20-ranked Georgia baseball team looks to extend its streak of SEC series wins to four when it plays Auburn at noon on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (27-15,10-10 SEC) dropped a 10-6 decision to the Tigers (18-21, 4-16) in 14 innings on Friday night at Foley Field.
RELATED: Georgia takes opener of Auburn series on grand slam
Georgia leadoff hitter Ben Anderson and Parks Harber delivered three hits apiece as Georgia gathered 15 hits off Auburn pitching.
The Bulldogs’ bullpen, however, faltered.
Junior Darryn Pasqua surrendered four runs on four hits over the final 1 2/3 innings to take the loss as Auburn collected a rare SEC victory.
The Saturday game will be televised by the SEC Network.