Georgia baseball looks to even score with Georgia Tech tonight in Atlanta

The Georgia baseball team aims to even the score against Georgia Tech at 6 o’clock tonight in Atlanta at Russ Chandler Stadium. A good non-conference win would look good on the resume for either team with the NCAA tournament fast approaching.

The Bulldogs (29-20, 12-15 SEC) dropped a 7-5 decision to the Yellow Jackets (25-20, 19-14 ACC) earlier this season. But as much as tonight’s contest means to both teams, there’s also the game within the game in the form of mid-week roster management. Both UGA and Georgia Tech have weekend conference series that open on Thursday night, and that means keep the rotation and bullpen in order is at a premium. It’s particularly challenging for a Georgia pitching staff that has seen four of the projected top five pitchers get shut down for the season on account of injuries. Ryan Webb recently joined CJ Smith, Garrett Brown and Will Childers on the season-ending injury list, upping the challenge for skipper Scott Stricklin and his coaching staff. “It’s a challenge for sure,” Stricklin said. “But Coach (Sean) Kenny has done a great job of preparing these young pitchers to being mentally and physically ready to compete.”

Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein will get the start in tonight’s game. It’s the first game action for the former Alpharetta High School standout since the teams’ last met on April 27. Goldstein pitched 2 1/3 innings in the last meeting, allowing two hits and one run. The Bulldogs used seven pitchers in the teams’ first meeting and are expected to go to the bullpen early and often to keep the team as fresh as possible with Ole Miss coming to Athens for a three-game set starting on Thursday. Stricklin has yet to make the call on a pair of veterans, with Riley King (knee) and Connor Tate (leg) day-to-day. Tate is hitting .346 this season with 10 homeruns and 33 RBIs—team leading power he has amassed over his career-high 28 game on-base streak and 11 game hitting streak. Redshirt junior second baseman Josh McAllister missed the last meeting due to a hamstring injury but is an anticipated starter in Tuesday’s affair. McAllister is hitting .358 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs on the season and is coming off a scorching 7-for-12 performance at No. 9 Florida with two stolen bases. Georgia Tech enters the contest having lost its past two meetings, including Sunday’s game against Miami after leading the Hurricanes by four runs.

Just like Georgia, the Yellow Jackets will be careful with bullpen management, as they may opt not to use closer Luke Bartnicki. UGA leads the all-time series 215-165-2 and have won 13 of the past 17 games.

UGA News