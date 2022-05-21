Battered Georgia baseball looks to regroup for Senior Day win over Missouri

Georgia baseball hopes continued to unravel with Missouri blowing out the No. 25-ranked Bulldogs in Athens for the second consecutive night. The Tigers (28-22, 10-19 SEC) knocked Georgia pitching ace Jonathan Cannon off the mound after just six innings, roughing up the junior for 8 runs on 7 hits with two walks and only two Missouri players striking out.

Instead, UGA has lost its fourth-straight SEC series and dropped to under .500 (14-15) in SEC play after starting 8-4 against league foes. Suddenly, it’s a tired, beat-up and fading fast Georgia baseball team that’s missing three starters to injuries. Indeed, it has been the narrative for the Bulldogs’ baseball program to be a hard-luck team unable of strong season finishes, for various reasons. This season it’s injuries again, with Josh McAllister, Fernando Gonzalez and Garrett Blaylock all on the shelf for the Bulldogs. Blaylock was hit in the face with a pitch on Thursday and suffered facial fractures that Stricklin said are likely season-ending. Gonzalez aggravated a wrist injury in Thursday night’s 11-3 loss to Missouri and remains day-to-day.

McAllister, who sprained his thumb in the Bulldogs’ 8-3 win over No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville last Saturday, is also day-to-day. Georgia coach Scott Stricklin isn’t accepting the injuries as an excuse for the team’s lack of competitiveness against Missouri, however, “We have to come back out with a chip on our shoulder,” Stricklin said. “It’s a broken record to come back out and have some pride and play better on your home field with everything at stake. “To get pushed around two days in a row on our home field isn’t a good feeling.”

