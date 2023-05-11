Dawgnation Logo

Georgia baseball handles USC Upstate, 9-2

Georgia baseball celebrates after a series win against Tennessee at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Photo by Rob Davis)
ATHENS – Georgia baseball run-ruled South Carolina-Upstate 9-2 behind a dominant ‘small ball’ attack on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (28-21, 10-14 SEC) had just one extra-base hit and improved to 18-7 in nonconference play before a scattered Foley Field crowd.

Missouri is the only team below UGA in the SEC East standings. Georgia will enter the weekend as the SEC’s No. 11 team.

