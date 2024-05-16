ATHENS -- The NCAA tournament is approaching quickly, and the scorching Georgia baseball team has one more regular season series to keep the postseason in Athens for as long as possible.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (38-12, 16-11 SEC) will host a Florida team clawing for a spot in the 64-team field. UGA opens the series at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Foley Field (SEC Network+).

UGA has already made a strong case to earn a top-16 seed in the tournament, meaning it would host the first-round regional in Athens.

Should Georgia add a few more wins over the Gators (26-25, 11-16) or at the SEC tournament next week, it could earn a top eight -- or national -- seed. That would also bring the second-round super regional to Foley Field if the Bulldogs advanced.

Indeed, Georgia appears poised for an impressive postseason run, but coach Wes Johnson aims to focus his team’s hunger on Florida.

“The challenge is when you start to look at how do you get guys to win or how does a winning streak evolve,” Johnson said. “You never get too far ahead, that’s something we work really hard at.

“We’re not talking about going to Hoover on Monday or anything like that, we have a game that starts at 6 o’clock on Thursday night right here.”

After all, the Gators will enter Athens on the brink of survival, far from where experts projected they would be at the beginning of the season. Picked to win the SEC East in the conference’s preseason poll and ranked No. 2 nationally to start the season, outsider expectations have not been met in Gainesville so far.

Yet the uber-talented Gators could still punch their ticket to the postseason with a strong finish between Georgia and the SEC tournament. Florida simply needs a chance at the postseason, where the margin between top teams and the field tends to thin.

It was only two years ago that Ole Miss earned the last seed in the NCAA tournament with a 14-16 SEC record before winning a national title.

Georgia’s red-hot offense plans to demolish Florida’s pitching the way it did in consecutive sweeps of Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The Bulldogs averaged over 12 runs per game during the stretch.

Superstar Charlie Condon has led UGA’s offense all season and will continue against Florida. The projected No. 1 overall MLB draft pick leads the country in batting average (.454), home runs (34), slugging percentage (1.082) and OPS (1.649).

Georgia’s lineup, also featuring the nation’s on-base percentage leader in Corey Collins (.598), saw another superstar performance emerge last weekend. True freshman Tre Phelps belted four home runs across three games, finishing the series 6-of-14 hitting with nine RBI.

Phelps’ quick adjustment to SEC pitching was impressive to earn SEC Player of the Week honors, but Johnson was not surprised. UGA’s first-year coach says Phelps is finally healthy after wrestling lingering injuries for most of the season.

“He had a wrist thing early in the year, and then there was a knee thing, and then he had a rib, and he’s had all these little bitty things that have kept him from being able to do what he did last weekend,” Johnson said. “I think all you’re seeing now is a real healthy Tre Phelps coming to the plate and doing things he could do.”

Condon, Collins, Phelps and the rest of the Georgia offense will aim to take the pressure off starting pitcher Kolten Smith early on Thursday. Smith’s recent dominance has been key in the last couple of sweeps, as the right-hander has pitched 9.1 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on eight hits with 13 strikeouts.

Florida will start 6-foot-8 left-hander Pierce Coppola, who seems to have found a groove in recent weeks. The sophomore returned in April from a season-ending bulging disc sustained last season and has made four appearances.

Coppola’s leash has been short as he returns to game action, but he has still been effective in his last two starts for the Gators. He pitched a combined 5.2 innings but allowed one earned run on five hits and nine strikeouts against SEC powerhouses Kentucky and Arkansas.