Georgia nearing deal to hire Wes Johnson as new head baseball coach
Georgia baseball has found its new baseball coach, as the school is finalizing a deal to name Wes Johnson as the program’s new head baseball coach. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the move.
Johnson spent this past season as LSU’s pitching coach. He intends on finishing out the season at LSU, with the Tigers advancing to the Super Regionals. Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who Georgia moved on from in May after 10 seasons running the program.
The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament three times under Stricklin but were unable to advance to the Super Regionals in Stricklin’s time running the program.
