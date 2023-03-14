Georgia baseball bats impress again against Wofford, appear primed for Friday’s SEC opener

ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s powerful hitters flexed their muscles against nonconference competition one last time before their SEC opener. The Bulldogs (13-4) whacked the Terriers (14-2) 10-8 on a chilly Tuesday night at Foley Field.

It was an impressive win for Georgia, as Wofford entered Athens with an eight-game winning streak. The Terriers were the preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference and have the No. 2 RPI in the country. Freshman first baseman Charlie Condon continued his red-hot start to the year, hitting 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Condon earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday after winning Co-SEC Player of the Week last week. The Marrietta product is batting .531 through 17 games with eight homers and 34 RBI. Reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week Connor Tate has been incredible batting in front of Condon in the lineup. Tate, who is batting .507 on the season, was 2-for-5 hitting with two RBI and a home run of his own in the win. Tate also earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball after bashing four home runs last week. To be clear, Tate and Condon aren’t the only Bulldogs mashing baseballs. Georgia entered Tuesday with the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the SEC (.616).

The Bulldogs also got impressive performances from several relief pitchers that calmed down a rocky start from freshman Kolten Smith. The Terriers scored four runs in the first two innings before Will Pearson, Matthew Hoskins and Chandler Marsh held Wofford scoreless to the ninth inning. UGA will open SEC action against No. 16 South Carolina. The Gamecocks (17-1) will take an eight-game winning streak into Foley Field, where Game One will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday. Georgia’s first month of conference play will certainly be its easiest and perhaps its most important. The Bulldogs will play two unranked teams, Auburn and Kentucky, in the first four weeks. UGA’s ability to beat the four non-top 10 teams it faces could be key in proving itself worthy of an NCAA Tournament berth. Georgia also hosts No. 16 South Carolina and visits No. 6 Vanderbilt in the first month. Compared to the schedule’s last six weeks, though, the Bulldogs are taking a walk in the park.

UGA will face five top 10 teams, including top-ranked LSU, in the regular season’s final six weekends. The odds are stacked against a strong conference record for Georgia. The SEC’s Preseason Coaches Poll projected the Bulldogs to finish fifth in the SEC East ahead of just Missouri and Kentucky. Of course, Stricklin’s team will also have ample opportunities to boost its postseason resume with eye-popping upsets.

