Georgia baseball gets bounce back win over scrappy Jacksonville State

The Bulldogs rallied for a 10-3 win over the feisty Gamecocks after falling behind 3-0 at Foley Field.

ATHENS — Georgia baseball got the bounce back win 10th-year coach Scott Stricklin demanded on the heels of the opening day loss to Jacksonville State.

“I thought we played much better,” Stricklin said, per the UGA release. “When we’re losing three to nothing, ‘Oh no,’ and we got to get our starters going.”

Jaden Woods was shelled for four runs in two innings on Friday, and then veteran Liam Sullivan gave up the three runs in three innings on Saturday.

“Jaden (Woods) and Liam (Sullivan) have got to get going, and they know that,” Stricklin said. “We’ve challenged them, and they’re juniors so we can talk about it and they know it.”

Stricklin understands the importance of a fast start for his Bulldogs, as the SEC is looking as competitive as ever, and the Georgia pitching staff must gel quickly to hold its own.

The Bulldogs’ bats should provide plenty of power, as Parks Harber reminded everyone with his game-tying three-run blast in the third.