Georgia baseball drops first road SEC series of season, loses 18-5 to Kentucky

Georgia baseball’s pitching staff was dominant in its Friday night defeat of Kentucky, but could not continue its momentum into Saturday and Sunday as temperatures dwelled around 40 degrees. The No. 17-ranked Bulldogs (18-6, 3-3 SEC) split the first two games with the Wildcats (17-8, 2-4) before dropping the rubber match 18-5 Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

UGA gave up just 5 hits and 2 runs Friday night. It surrendered 29 hits and 28 runs in the next two games. The Bulldogs, already working with a battered pitching staff, were without usual Saturday starter Liam Sullivan. Sullivan was scratched from last weekend’s series with discomfort and is now okay, but due to the low temperatures in Lexington, Georgia coach Scott Stricklin opted to play it safe and extend his No. 2 starter’s rest. With no Sullivan Saturday, No. 3 starter Garrett Brown filled in for game two, leaving a bullpen game for Sunday. Parks Harber made the most noise with his bat for the Bulldogs, hitting 1 for 4 with 1 home run, 2 RBI, and 1 run. Bryce Melear, who pitched 3.0 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts against Georgia State on Tuesday, started on the mound. The redshirt sophomore did not make it out of the first inning, though, giving up a two-out grand slam to Alonzo Rubalcaba. Melear was replaced by Nolan Crisp, who worked 2.1 innings with 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, and 1 earned run.

The first three Bulldogs to the plate were retired in order to end the series. It was Georgia’s second straight ugly Sunday, following a 20-3 loss to Mississippi State a week ago. UGA gave up 11 runs on the Saturday game of that series, as well. Friday The Bulldogs, powered by reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week Jonathan Cannon on the bump, claimed the series opener 4-2. The vaunted righthander fanned six, walked none, and allowed just 4 hits and 2 earned runs in 7.0 innings. Flame-hurling Jaden Woods struck out five of the six batters he faced with 1 hit in the game’s final two frames. “I don’t think you can pitch better than that with Jonathan Cannon and then Jaden Woods going back-to-back,” Stricklin said. “That’s the best I’ve seen Jaden, the breaking ball is getting better. We played great defense behind them. Offensively, it wasn’t spectacular, but we got it done.” Josh McAllister led UGA at the dish, hitting 2 for 5 with a home run, 2 RBI, and 1 run. The redshirt senior popped his third home run of the season 403 feet and over the left-field wall. The 2-run blast gave Georgia a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Tate scored Georgia’s first run in the second inning. Fernando Gonzalez grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to plate the left fielder. The Bulldogs added their last run in the seventh inning, when Ben Anderson scored on a fielding error after reaching on a triple. Saturday Georgia held a 6-1 lead at the end of the second inning but could not contain the Wildcats in a 10-8 loss. The Bulldogs scratched six unearned runs across in the second frame thanks to RBI knocks from McAllister, Tate, and Harber combined with a boost from the Kentucky defense. The Wildcats redeemed themselves quickly to the tune of nine unanswered runs between the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Michael Polk was the only Georgia pitcher able to contain Kentucky Saturday. The junior dealt 3.2 perfect innings, allowing no hits, walks or runs with 2 strikeouts. Corey Collins got two runs back in the top of the eighth with a 2-RBI single, cutting Kentucky’s lead to 10-8.

Garrett Brown got the start with usual Saturday starter, Sullivan, sidelined. Brown allowed 1 run in his first frame and none in the second before surrendering 5 in the third. The righthander’s six appearances this season are his first missing 2021 with Tommy John surgery and recovery. UGA plays host to Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Tuesday before opening a three-game home series at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 8-ranked Florida at Foley Field. The Bulldogs will then play Friday and Saturday, taking Sunday off.

