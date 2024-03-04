LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia baseball sent Georgia Tech back to Atlanta winless on the weekend with an 11-9 comeback victory on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (10-1) erased a 9-3 seventh inning deficit to continue the domination of their big-city rivals. Fernando Gonzalez, Kolby Branch and Sebastian Murillo delivered three clutch RBIs in the top of the ninth for UGA’s first lead.

Murillo tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Clayton Chadwick. The veteran infielder fell behind in a quick 0-2 count before the RBI electrified the Georgia dugout.

Gonzalez took the lead on the next at-bat, slapping a double down the left-field line as the speedy Josh Stinson scored from first base.

Then Branch and the Bulldogs caught a break. The Baylor transfer’s low line drive bounced off of Tech pitcher Brandon Thomas and rolled lazily into left field.

Pinch runner Trey King scored, and UGA insured its lead at 11-9.

Closer Brian Zeldin earned his second save in as many days, slamming the door on Tech with two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

Georgia outscored Tech 8-0 in the last three innings, shocking the Yellow Jacket half of the 8,163 spectators at Coolray Field.

The Bulldogs did most of their heavy lifting in the seventh inning, plating five runs in as many at-bats.

Charlie Condon opened the scoring with an infield single to score Branch, who drew a leadoff walk. Corey Collins drew a walk on the next plate appearance, loading the bases with Condon at second and Slate Alford at third.

Chadwick followed with a bases-clearing double in his first at-bat of the game. Chadwick fell behind in an 0-2 count before slapping the double down the right-field line.

Suddenly, Georgia trailed just 9-7. Murillo served the first pitch he saw into left field, scoring Chadwick from second and pulling within a run of Tech.

Branch and Condon scored Georgia’s first three runs on a pair of homers.