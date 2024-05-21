ATHENS — Georgia baseball is putting the finishing touches on its NCAA tournament resume this week at the SEC tourney.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium where they’ll face No. 11 seed LSU in a loser-out game on Tuesday (TV: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU).

Georgia could be on the cusp of landing a top-eight national seed for the NCAA tournament, which would greatly improve its chances of making it to the College World Series.

D1baseball.com projects UGA as a No. 8 seed, but the Bulldogs will likely need to win at least one game to hold that spot — depending on what projected No. 9 seed Florida State and projected No. 10 seed Oregon State fare.

Coach Wes Johnson is obviously familiar with defending national champion LSU, as he was the Tigers’ pitching coach in 2022 and 2023 before being hired to take over the UGA program.

A Georgia win over LSU would advance the Bulldogs into the double-elimination portion of the tournament, where they would first face No. 3-seed Kentucky at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Georgia has the No. 6 RPI, so two wins at the SEC tournament would most assuredly clinch hosting a Super Regional.

Recent history suggests teams hosting Super Regionals have a 70-percent chance of qualifying for the College World Series.

LSU is currently projected to make the NCAA tourney, but the Tigers will be hungry to find success at the SEC tourney, where they regularly boast one of the largest and loudest followings.

LSU also enters the SEC tournament with great momentum having swept Ole Miss to play itself back into contention for an NCAA tournament spot.

Georgia, meanwhile, dropped two of three in its final series against Florida and Johnson is looking to dial them back in.

“You’re not going to win every game, but can you peel back and say, ‘what did we do good today?’ " Johnson said after the Gators snapped UGA’s nine game win streak.

“What did we learn from today, and how do we get more of the good in tomorrow?”

Georgia will soon find out when it measures up against the defending national champs.