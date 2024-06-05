The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will host the NC State Wolfpack in a Super Regional in the NCAA Baseball tournament this weekend.

The first game will be held on Saturday, starting at noon ET, with the series going to Monday, if needed. Both Georgia and NC State won their respective regionals in three games.

Below you can find ticket information, as well as the schedule and TV information, for the Super Regional.

Georgia baseball tickets for Super Regional at Foley Field

A limited number of general admission seats for the NCAA Athens Super Regional will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

General admission seats are $15. They will be $10 for college students while UGA students get in free with their UGA ID.

Can you buy UGA baseball tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster?

During the Athens Regional, there were a limited number of tickets available on third-party resale sites, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster.

As of Wednesday morning, there were a handful of tickets for sale on SeatGeek, ranging in price from $391 to $607.

Georgia-NC State Super Regional game times

Game 1: Noon ET, Saturday

Game 2: Noon ET, Sunday

Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)

Full game times for all Super Regionals can be found HERE.

TV schedule for Georgia-NC State NCAA baseball Super Regional

Game 1: ESPNU

Game 2: ESPNU

Game 3: TBD (If necessary)

The full TV schedule for all Super Regionals can be found HERE.

When does the College World Series begin?

The CWS in Omaha begins June 14 and runs until June 23 or 24.