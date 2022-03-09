Georgia baseball suffers stunning loss to Georgia Southern

The Bulldogs (9-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but did not score again. The six Bulldog pitchers used allowed 11 hits and 5 walks with 9 strikeouts.

Georgia Southern scored 13 unanswered runs in the first five innings to knock off No. 20-ranked Georgia baseball 13-5 at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C. Tuesday night.

Redshirt sophomore Will Childers saw his first action since 2020, following Tommy John surgery and recovery last season. The righthander struck out two but allowed a solo home run in his 1 inning of work before leaving the game with discomfort while warming up for the second inning.

Michael Polk, who was terrific in Georgia’s weekend series with Georgia Tech, picked up his first loss of the young season. Polk turned in 2.0 innings and allowed 3 hits, 2 walks and 5 earned runs.

Josh McAllister led the way for UGA at the plate, finishing 1-of-3 hitting with a home run, 3 RBI, and a run. The redshirt senior took a pitch to the face while squaring for a bunt in the third inning and could miss indefinite action while recovering.

The Eagles (7-5) scored in all of its first five innings.

Corey Collins hit a two-run home run and McAllister hit a three-run bomb of his own in the game’s opening frame. Georgia Southern chipped off two runs in the first couple sides before plating four runs in both the third and fourth inning. Another 3 Eagle runs in the fifth inning gave them a 13-5 lead.

It was Noah Ledford’s grand slam off Nolan Crisp in the fourth inning that blew the game open for Georgia Southern.