Georgia sports round-up: Manny Diaz becomes winningest tennis coach in SEC history
Dan Magill was the winningest men’s tennis coach in SEC history. He racked up 706 wins in his time as Georgia’s tennis coach. He has the tennis facility in Athens named after him.
Now imagine what Manny Diaz is going to get after he decides to retire, now that he has passed Magill as the winningest coach in SEC history. Diaz picked up his 707th win as the Bulldogs head coach on Sunday with a 4-0 win over No. 3 Ohio State.
Just like in football and basketball, the Georgia baseball team showed it was better than in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs won all three contests this weekend including a 9-3 victory at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga.
“We played really well and that’s a good top 20 baseball team we just swept,” Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “The past two days, that’s the best we’ve played all year.”
Related: No. 4 Georgia baseball completes sweep of Georgia Tech
The sweep capped off a perfect week for the Bulldogs who are now 11-1 on the season. The hot start has the Bulldogs sitting at No. 4 in both the Baseball America and D1Baseball polls.
The Bulldogs have two more games against an in-state foe this week as Georgia plays Georgia Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting UMass this weekend. Georgia opens SEC play on March 13 when they visit the No. 1 ranked Florida Gators for a three-game series.
Georgia women’s basketball earns No. 9 seed in SEC Tournament
The Georgia women’s hoops team concluded its regular season with a win over rival Florida on Sunday, moving their record to 16-13 and 7-9 in SEC play on the season.
The win pushed Georgia into the No. 9 seed for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament which will begin on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. The Lady Bulldogs will start action on Thursday against Alabama, the No. 8 seed in the tournament. The game is set for noon ET.
Georgia beat Alabama 76-75 in its only regular-season meeting against the Crimson Tide. If Georgia beats Alabama, the Bulldogs would take on No. 1 seed South Carolina on Friday.
