Georgia sports round-up: Men’s Tennis beats NC State, Ryan Webb named First Team All-American in baseball

The Georgia Men’s Tennis team picked up a huge win on Sunday, seeking out a 4-3 win over No. 14 NC State. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 12 going into the weekend, are now 3-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs dropped the doubles point to the visiting Wolfpack but rallied to win on courts No. 1, 3, 4 and 6 to earn the victory. Four singles matches went to three sets, with Georgia winning three of them.

Billy Rowe won the clinching point on court 6 with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win to close things out for the Bulldogs.

“I think this match is going to do great things for us because we played tremendous tennis in three singles spots to get to the edge, and then it got tough. And we showed some toughness to close it out,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said.

A great win made even better with a team like this— GO DAWGS🐶#OurTime pic.twitter.com/tPaHS1dDn5 — Georgia Tennis (@UGAtennis) February 1, 2021

Georgia returns to action on Friday when it hosts Georgia Tech at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The match is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Ryan Webb named All-American to start 2021 season

The Georgia baseball team has to replace some of its top talent from a season ago, as star pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox are now off playing for the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively.

But Georgia will still have one key arm on the team, as left-hander Ryan Webb returns this season. Webb was named a Preseason First Team All-American by Baseball America, making the cut as a relief pitcher. In the truncated 2020 season, Webb had 26 strikeouts to just five walks in 15.0 innings pitched.

Webb is expected to move into a starting pitching role this coming season, as he joins C.J. Smith and Jonathan Cannon. In his Georgia career, Webb has a 4-5 record with 3.77 ERA.

The Bulldogs start their season on Feb. 19, as Georgia starts a three-game series against Evansville. The Bulldogs will start the season at home, playing their games at Foley Field.

Women’s basketball falls at Texas A&M

The Georgia women’s basketball team took on another ranked opponent this weekend. But unlike last Monday when Georgia beat Arkansas, the No. 21 Lady Bulldogs couldn’t come away with a win against No. 7 Texas A&M, as Georgia fell 60-48.

The Bulldogs have not dropped two-straight games since that Arkansas win. Georgia is 13-4 on the season and 5-4 in the SEC.

Georgia was tied at 22 with the Aggies heading into halftime and head coach Joni Taylor was pleased with the defensive effort of Georgia after the loss. But the Lady Bulldogs didn’t do enough offensively to keep pace.

“In the second half, we just fouled way too much,” Taylor said. “That affects what we were trying to do offensively. We just could not hit shots and we fouled way too much.”

Georgia was led offensively by senior guard Gabby Connally with 18 points. But that wasn’t enough to overcome Georgia’s worst shooting night of the season, as it made just 31 percent of its shots.

Georgia will look to get back to its winning ways on Thursday when it travels to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide.

