Cole Tate out for several weeks, Georgia baseball in survival mode ahead of Texas A&M series

The banged-up Georgia baseball team is in survival mode after adding its star shortstop and ace to its list of injured players. “We’re trying to hang on, batten down the hatches, use all the analogies you want,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’re just trying to hang on and trying to get every win we can in the league, and then hopefully, the last three, four weeks of the season, we’re pretty close to 100% and then we can maybe hit our stride.”

The No. 13-ranked Bulldogs (25-8, 8-4 SEC) will try to take Game One of their fourth SEC series when they host Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Thursday at Foley Field. Georgia’s newest loss due to injury might hurt the most. Everyday shortstop Cole Tate will miss several weeks with a stress fracture in his leg. Tate, who has 99 career starts to his name, leads the team on and off the field. The 23-year-old graduate is hitting .331 on the year with 16 RBI and is a defensive anchor for the infield. With that anchor up and in recovery, Stricklin will have to rewire his defense until Tate’s return. As good as Tate is, Georgia should continue to be strong at shortstop. Third baseman Josh McAllister, who plays the position on the rare occurrence that Tate is not, will fill in. McAllister made several eye-popping plays at shortstop in Georgia’s 17-15 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday. Parks Harber, who has seen plenty of time at first and third this year, will take over the hot corner. Chaney Rogers will play first, and Cole Wagner, typically a designated hitter, will play in right field Thursday night.

“[Tate] is a big, integral part of the team,” Harber said. “I think last night, Josh did a really good job at shortstop and had some really good at-bats, so I’m not worried. It sucks losing Cole and he’s such a big part of our team, but the next guy, we’re all going to be ready. “We’re all going to make up for his absence for sure.” Georgia’s starting pitchers have taken the most injury hits this season. UGA lost its No. 3 and No. 4 starters to season-ending elbow injuries within the first two weeks of the season. The team also lost Liam Sullivan right before conference play began and on the weekend of his return, No. 1 starter Jonathan Cannon was scratched with discomfort in his forearm. Nolan Crisp, who started the season as a relief pitcher, will start on the mound Thursday night. The junior struggled out of the bullpen this year but has been dominant in his two starts for the Bulldogs. Crisp allowed 3 hits and a walk for two earned runs against Florida on April 2 and gave up 4 hits and 2 walks for an earned run Friday against South Carolina. He pitched 4.1 innings in both outings.

“He’s that guy that if you’re going to be in a fight, you want him on your side,” Stricklin said of Crisp. If they can stay healthy from this point forward, the Bulldogs appear to be on the back half of the injury nightmare that has haunted them so far this season. Cannon, who feels great according to Stricklin, is scheduled to return next Friday at Alabama. Guys like Rogers, Sullivan, Dwight Allen, and Corey Collins are all returning to full health, as well. In the meantime, the Bulldogs will have to keep scrapping for conference wins. “We’re just trying to hang on right now with the pitching that we’ve lost,” Stricklin said. “If we can get Jonathan (Cannon) back and Liam (Sullivan) getting back to full strength, I just feel like as we maybe hit the final stretch of the season, we can be close to full strength.” Injury Report RHP Jonathan Cannon (forearm), out for week SS Cole Tate (leg), out for several weeks

UGA News