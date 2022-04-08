Snake-bitten Georgia baseball pitching staff loses ace Jonathan Cannon to minor injury

Cannon, Georgia’s only starter with a sub-2.00 ERA, strained a muscle in his right forearm and is expected to be out at least a week.

Georgia baseball ace Jonathan Cannon’s injury might be the most painful addition yet to the team’s laundry list of sidelined pitchers.

“Awful news, it was a little gloomy [Wednesday] as we were waiting to get the news back because your mind always goes to a negative spot,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said yesterday on The Morning Show on 960 The Ref. “You go there, and we got the call last night that was good news as far as that goes that it wasn’t anything bad or anything we have to do anything with, now it’s just kind of resting it and getting him back.”

Cannon sustained the injury during his bullpen warm-up routine Tuesday. The nationally renowned righthander will be replaced by Nolan Crisp when No. 14-ranked Georgia plays South Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday night at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C.

Georgia is 6-1 with Cannon on the mound and 3-0 in SEC play. Cannon allowed three hits in eight innings in a shutout of reigning national champion Mississippi State. He also pitched six shutout frames in a 6-1 win over Florida last weekend.

His early dominance also jumps off the page statistically. Cannon leads the SEC in walks per nine innings (.57), is second in WHIP (.68) and fifth in ERA (1.71).

The No. 1 starter was also included on USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist this week, given to the top amateur player in the country.

Cannon is Georgia’s fourth starting pitcher to suffer injury this season. No. 3 starter Dylan Ross and No. 4 starter Will Childers will miss the season recovering from elbow surgeries. No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan will pitch Sunday in his first outing since March 13.