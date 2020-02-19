Georgia sports roundup: Matthew Boling takes home another award, baseball visits Kennesaw State
Prior to this past weekend’s Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., Georgia track standout Matthew Boling had only run the 200-meter dash just once in his illustrious track career.
So when he ran in the event this past week for the first time in his collegiate career, he naturally set the school record in the event and ran the fourth-fastest time in the event this season at the NCAA level.
Boling’s 20.66 topped the 20.77 time in the event which had been previously held by Torrin Lawrence, who set the mark back in 2009.
Boling was named the SEC Track & Field Freshman Of The Week for his efforts. It is the second time this year he’s won the award.
The postseason begins for Georgia with the SEC Indoor Championships which will be on Feb. 28 and 29. The event will take place in College Station, Texas, which is Boling’s home state.
Georgia baseball to take on Kennesaw State
The Georgia baseball team came away with a sweep of the Richmond Spiders this past weekend, and now sit at No. 5 in the D1Baseball.com poll and No. 7 in the Baseball America rankings.
The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday night when they visit the Kennesaw State Owls. They also enter the contest with a 3-0 record, after picking up wins over Cincinnati, St. John’s and Saint Peter’s.
Georgia will be starting redshirt freshman Garrett Brown, while the Owls will have right-handed pitcher Luke Tolbert throwing. Georgia won both games against Kennesaw State last season.
First pitch will be at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN3, which you can find by clicking this link. This weekend, the Bulldogs host Santa Clara for a four-game series at home.
Men’s Golf team takes third in first team tournament of the spring
In the first team tournament of the spring season, the Georgia men’s golf team finished in third place, behind Georgia Tech and Oklahoma.
The Bulldogs finished the tournament 18-under, with Sophomore Trent Phillips finishing a team-best 8-under. He shot a final-round 5-under 66, which was the lowest score of the day. He placed fourth overall in the tournament.
Georgia’s next tournament takes place from March 1 through 3, as the Bulldogs will play in the Southern Highlands Intercollegiate.
