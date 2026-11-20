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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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1 hour ago
Mikey Bell brings more than just a big bat to Georgia baseball: ‘Just a …
ATHENS — Former Bulldog Kolby Branch left a big void when he was drafted this past summer.
Hunter DeLauder
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October 24, 2026
How Kirby Smart played a valuable role in landing top baseball transfer
ATHENS — When Oregon transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. entered the portal, Georgia knew it wanted to land the powerful slugger. To help make it happen, the Bulldogs turned to an …
Hunter DeLauder
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October 22, 2026
Georgia baseball’s Cole Johnson ready to show he’s more than his viral play
ATHENS - Outfielder Cole Johnson learned a lot during his freshman season.
Hunter DeLauder
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October 21, 2026
Georgia baseball encouraged by early returns from revamped pitching staff
One of the biggest reasons Georgia finally got over the hump and back to the College World Series was its pitching.
Hunter DeLauder
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September 30, 2026
Wes Johnson wants Georgia baseball to ‘hit the ground’ running in 2027
ATHENS — Georgia baseball is in its second week of fall practice, where the newly formed Bulldogs begin their nearly 10-month-long journey that hopefully ends in the same …
Hunter DeLauder
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