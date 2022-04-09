Georgia baseball walks 11, drops Game Two to South Carolina 13-7

The Bulldogs (22-8, 7-4 SEC), who walked 11 batters Saturday, still hold the second-best record in the SEC East. They will aim to take the series from the Gamecocks (15-15, 4-7) at noon Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia.

Bases on balls haunted No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball all day long in a Game Two loss.

South Carolina scored eight runs in the first five innings and never surrendered the lead.

Garrett Brown gave up four walks and three hits for five earned runs in 3.1 innings. Brown, who did not play last year while recovering from elbow surgery, is yet to take the Bulldogs through four innings in seven starts this season.

Luke Wagner, who pitched the next 1.2 innings, surrendered another three earned runs on two hits and two more walks Five of the six batters that Wagner and Brown walked scored for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina did its best to make sure Georgia could not repeat its ninth inning heroics from Game One. After Bulldogs cut their deficit to 8-6 in the top of the eighth, the Gamecocks exploded for a five more runs in the following side to put Georgia comfortably behind.

Georgia was kept quiet offensively until the fifth inning thanks to a magnificent start from South Carolina’s Will Sanders. Sanders, who allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings, fanned nine Bulldogs.

Between Noah Hall Friday night and Sanders on Saturday, South Carolina’s starting pitchers have fanned 19 batters this weekend.