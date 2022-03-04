Undefeated No. 14 Georgia baseball aims to correct 2021 woes against No. 19 Georgia Tech

The No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball team will return to play at Georgia Tech for the first time since a late-game collapse that contributed to its exclusion from the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Bulldogs (8-0) will face No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech (8-1) to open a weekend series at 6 p.m. on Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. The squads will then travel to Foley Field for game two on Saturday before capping the weekend at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday.

Georgia dropped both games it played against the Yellow Jackets in 2021. The losses, which came at the hands of a slew of preventable mistakes, distanced the Bulldogs from the NCAA tournament. In the teams’ first bout of last season, UGA failed to overcome an early 4-0 deficit. The Bulldogs walked 10 batters en route to a 7-5 home loss. The struggles snowballed three weeks later in Atlanta. Georgia made 3 errors, surrendered 15 walks, and lost a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning before falling 7-6 in 14 frames. Only 2 of Georgia Tech’s 7 runs were earned. The loss marked the Yellow Jackets’ first season sweep of UGA since 2010. Both teams finished 2021 with 31-25 records. Georgia Tech earned a No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets have found similar success this season, but by different methods. Georgia has beaten teams behind excellent pitching and defense, while Georgia Tech has bludgeoned its opponents in high-scoring affairs.

UGA’s pitching staff has been near impeccable with a 1.9 ERA, allowing 6.21 hits per nine innings. The Yellow Jacket staff has a 3.94 ERA with 8.1 hits per nine innings. Offensively, Georgia Tech boasts a .342 batting average, a .438 OBP, and 19 home runs through its first nine contests. The Bulldogs are batting .312 with a .405 OBP and just 9 bombs through eight games. Georgia has beaten its opponents by a combined score of 52-18. The Yellow Jackets have beaten theirs 96-46. Center fielder Ben Anderson leads UGA at the plate with a .545 batting average and team-highs in home runs (2) and stolen bases (3). Flame-hurling ace Jonathan Cannon is yet to surrender a run in 14.1 innings of work, the most innings pitched by a 0.00 ERA pitcher in the country. Cole Tate has also seen a hot start to the season, leading the team in hits (13) while batting .406. Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada leads his team in batting average (.514), RBI (20), hits (19), and homers (6).

